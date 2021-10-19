Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - H1 trading update, which is in line with expectations, and also expected to meet FY 03/2022 expectations, with a strong pipeline. Like a lot of software companies, D4T4 looks expensive, but has healthy net cash, and interesting products with large addressable markets.

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - profit warning from this maker of householder & personal hygiene products. It's being squeezed by higher that expected cost increase, and now expects a £10m H1 loss. This is a wake-up call, that investors need to steer clear of low margin businesses with little pricing power.

Getbusy (LON:GETB) - a couple of tiny bolt-on acquisitions are announced, with deferred/performance-linked consideration. Trading update avoids mentioning whether the company is trading in line with expectations or not, but sounds reasonably OK.

Jack's Section:

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - good quality scores for this motion software company. FY revenue and adjusted profit better than expected and an upcoming capital markets event will set its stall out for growth over the next five years. The shares look fully valued right now, so the group's CMD presentation will be useful in assessing how much of an opportunity remains.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section: