Small Cap Value Report (Tue 2 June 2020) - IGP, TED, DLAR, QTX, VNET, CARD, XAR, ZTF, GMR
Intercede (LON:IGP) - final results
Ted Baker (LON:TED) - more thoughts on its placing announced yesterday
De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - more thoughts on yesterday's stellar rise in share price
Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) - trading update
Vianet (LON:VNET) - final results
Card Factory (LON:CARD) - preliminary results
Xaar (LON:XAR) - trading update
Intercede (LON:IGP)
Share price: 71p (up 3% today, at 08:30)
No. shares: 50.5m
Market cap: £35.9m
(I hold a long position in this share, at time of writing)
Final Results (pdf version here with graphics))
Intercede, the leading specialist in digital identity, credential management and secure mobility, today announces its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2020.
Today's results statement is very detailed, giving us useful background & information about the company.
Here are the main points;
Results for FY 03/2020 are in line with last trading update
Most revenues are contracted, recurring, or repeating - many contracts with large organisations are extremely long-term in nature, with large annual support & maintenance contracts. Hence excellent visibility.
Modest increase in revenues, up 3% to £10.4m
Big increase in profitability, due to continued tight cost control - operating profit up from £59k LY, to £1,152k this time
Note large finance cost on P&L of £600k p.a. - this is mainly interest on the convertible loans, which should be repaid, or convert into equity in the future, hence this hefty cost should disappear, nicely boosting future profits
Taxation - the company receives R&D tax credits,…
