Small Cap Value Report (Tue 20 Feb 2018) - TSTL, TRCS, SNX
Let's start with a couple of reader requests, Tristel (LON:TSTL) and Tracsis (LON:TRCS) .
Tristel (LON:TSTL)
Share price: 275p (unchanged today)
No. shares: 43.0m
Market cap: £118.3m
Tristel plc (AIM: TSTL), the manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products, announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2017, ahead of guidance at the AGM.
Key points;
Revenues up only 10%, but this figure masks stronger growth overseas (up 28%, now half of total sales), offset by a 4% fall in the UK, where it sounds like the market is saturated. These are niche products after all.
Profit margins are excellent, at 18% of revenues.
Pre-tax profits (before share-based payments) up 18% to £2m
Balance sheet is excellent, e.g. current assets of £11.0m dwarfs current liabilities of £2.9m. The only long-term creditor is £185k deferred tax - balance sheets don't come much better than this. So there are no solvency worries whatsoever. Also the company has the capacity to pay decent dividends, which it has in the past. Although the high valuation (forward PER of about 30) means that the dividend yield is modest.
USA launch - this is the main reason that Tristel shares were re-rated a while ago. The £0.5m costs in this half year have been absorbed without hurting profitability. The update today reassures that this new market should be opening up soon;
We are also investing heavily to enter new geographical markets including North America. During the period we spent £0.5m on our North American market entry plan compared to £0.2m in…
18 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Lighthouse full year results please. Look likely to be good from last trading statement.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Havelock Europa (LON:HVE), Springfield Properties (LON:SPR), Tristel (LON:TSTL)
Havelock Europa (HVE) agreement in principle on funding, including "(i) an extension of existing senior debt facilities of £5 million for a committed term of two years, (ii) additional subordinated debt financing of £3 million for a committed term of six years and (iii) revised deficit reduction contributions payable to the pension scheme. " Will hit profit by £500k PA for 2 years. H2 trading a substantial improvement over H1 but still losssmaking.
Springfield Properties (SPR) H1. Guides FY growth ahead of market expectations.
Tristel (TSTL) H1 is ahead of guidance at the AGM - pre-tax before share-based payments up 18%. "We expect the increased margin from selling directly to hospitals [in HK] to exceed operational costs in next financial year. In the second half of this financial year, there will be an exceptional early termination payment to the distributor of approximately £0.2m."
Tristel (LON:TSTL)
Nice update from Tracsis (LON:TRCS) this morning. Always a model of clarity in their announcements.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/tracsis-plc--trcs-/rns/trading-update/201802200700033257F/
Synectics (LON:SNX) please Paul. Final results eps up 23% to15.2 (14.3 forecast) but outlook for current year flat.
I would second the request for perennial favourite Tracsis (LON:TRCS) please
What is your opinion on UPGS which has only been listed for around 1 year. From high in June of 222p to around 37p is this in "bargain" territory?
i would be extremely disappointed if PS was not seeking value in buying a discounted computer for cents on the dollar.
See the February 12th Smallcap report/do a search for UPGS under smallcap reports.
Well done on setting it up so quickly! I got a new PC for Christmas and it’s still sitting in its box.
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/oops-upgs-ide-your-head-327743/
What is particularly pleasing in the Tracsis (LON:TRCS) report is the "blink and you miss it" comment about more work in the US. Given that there is potentially huge potential in the US, this is exciting. Given the company's knack of being very understated, this could be a great driver for future growth.
Thanks for info regarding UPGS, I'm not financially stretched but I do a fair amount of browsing/buying in the discount stores and have found a plethora of goods which appear on the UPGS website, granted margins can't be great but in a downturn surely thats where a large % of the populace are shopping and will continue for the foreseeable.Think I'll have a dabble.
Tristel (LON:TSTL)
Thanks Paul, a very fair review but if I may add that there is I'm sure a great future for EFFECTIVE cleaning and sterilisation in our world of antibiotic resistance. Page 9 of the presentation on their web site shows 15 regulatory approvals granted, 82 in process and 55 new dossiers started. India and Japan look to be close behind US in approval process.
www.tristel.com/sites/default/files/investor_presentation_feb_18_final.pdf
I don't know tristel, but as someone who works in the medical profession, there are many companies out there doing similar things, and I am not sure there are many differences between different types of sterilisation systems. If so, in these times of cash strapped health care systems, it probably boils down to cost alone.
Therefore, I have no idea how to value future usage or growth of these companies. Same goes for Bioquell...
Re: Tristel.
Hi danyou, as Paul mentioned, Tristel's profit margins are excellent at 18% of revenues which indicates that its products have competitive advantage in the niches in which it operates and are not competing on cost alone. For me, this is a major attraction of the company.