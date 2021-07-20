Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday, a very busy day for updates.

Timing - TBC

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Preamble about current market volatility.

Sanderson Design (LON:SDG) (I hold) - a strong trading update for H1. Cash rich, trading well, and priced on a PER of 14 (before today's rise). Looks good, and modestly valued.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) - Results for FY 03/2021 show decent revenue growth, and slashed costs, but still loss-making. However, I focus on the superb 256% revenue growth in Q1 (April-June 2021), suggesting Sosandar should now be at breakeven or better, for the new financial year FY 03/2022. Looks like a game-changer, if current stellar growth can be maintained.

Jack's Section:

GTLY - solid results from expanding professional services firm. This has been a year of consolidating existing acquisitions and ensuring safe passage through lockdowns, but management is optimistic of the acquisition pipeline going forward.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) - resilient results and net debt is down. There are signs of quality in the education businesses, but the balance sheet could be stronger.

.

Preamble for Tuesday - market conditions

Lots of people have emailed me (Paul), and asked for some market comment.

As a value/GARP investor, I’m not really interested in market fluctuations. I tend to just research things in as much depth as I can, then buy & hold for several years. Some of them work, some don’t. If the results & trading updates disappoint,…