Sanderson Design (LON:SDG) (I hold) - a strong trading update for H1. Cash rich, trading well, and priced on a PER of 14 (before today's rise). Looks good, and modestly valued.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) - Results for FY 03/2021 show decent revenue growth, and slashed costs, but still loss-making. However, I focus on the superb 256% revenue growth in Q1 (April-June 2021), suggesting Sosandar should now be at breakeven or better, for the new financial year FY 03/2022. Looks like a game-changer, if current stellar growth can be maintained.

Sdi (LON:SDI) - I review the in line results for FY 04/2021. Excellent figures. Finncap flags that one-off large orders completing could cause earnings to fall next year, so this is a key point to be aware of. Although more acquisitions are likely, and could offset this headwind, with management very experienced in M&A. Taking into account the one-off orders, I think the valuation looks a bit too high maybe.

Jack's Section:

GTLY - solid results from expanding professional services firm. This has been a year of consolidating existing acquisitions and ensuring safe passage through lockdowns, but management is optimistic of the acquisition pipeline going forward.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) - resilient results and net debt is down. There…