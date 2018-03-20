Small Cap Value Report (Tue 20 Mar 2018) - CALL, PEN, BLTG, GETB

Hi, it's Paul here.

Sorry this is rather late again.





Share price: 165p (down 6.5% today)

No. shares: 24.08m

Market cap: £39.7m

(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)

Final results

This company has been a long-standing favourite of mine, and I'm firmly of the view that it is (at long last) gestating into a decent company. The problems before were that it kept running out of cash. As is nearly always the case with blue sky shares, it failed to meet the original targets. Also, it has taken much longer, and burned a lot more cash, than originally planned.

However, to my mind this company is now very clearly on it way to becoming a decent SaaS business - so think in terms of an earlier stage dotDigital (LON:DOTD) , or LoopUp (LON:LOOP) - both of which soared in value when they reached a tipping point where profitability became assured. The key features for a SaaS business to soar in value are;

Strong organic growth

High gross margin (hence lots of operational gearing as revenues rise)

Mainly recurring revenues

Low customer churn rate

Those elements are clearly in place with CloudCall, hence why I think it's now looking very interesting.

Here are my notes from skimming over the 2017 results;