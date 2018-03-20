Small Cap Value Report (Tue 20 Mar 2018) - CALL, PEN, BLTG, GETB
Hi, it's Paul here.
Sorry this is rather late again.
Cloudcall (LON:CALL)
Share price: 165p (down 6.5% today)
No. shares: 24.08m
Market cap: £39.7m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
CloudCall (AIM: CALL), a leading cloud-based software business that integrates communications functionality into Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, is pleased to announce its audited full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017.
This company has been a long-standing favourite of mine, and I'm firmly of the view that it is (at long last) gestating into a decent company. The problems before were that it kept running out of cash. As is nearly always the case with blue sky shares, it failed to meet the original targets. Also, it has taken much longer, and burned a lot more cash, than originally planned.
However, to my mind this company is now very clearly on it way to becoming a decent SaaS business - so think in terms of an earlier stage dotDigital (LON:DOTD) , or LoopUp (LON:LOOP) - both of which soared in value when they reached a tipping point where profitability became assured. The key features for a SaaS business to soar in value are;
- Strong organic growth
- High gross margin (hence lots of operational gearing as revenues rise)
- Mainly recurring revenues
- Low customer churn rate
Those elements are clearly in place with CloudCall, hence why I think it's now looking very interesting.
Here are my notes from skimming over the 2017 results;
- Revenues up 42% to £6.9m - organic growth of 40% or more very much interests me.
- Gross margin up 150bps to 80.0% - very impressive.
- Net cash of £4.9m should be fine for now (but how many times have we thought that before, only to find another placing is done?!)
- Bullhorn relationship is key - maybe it might acquire CloudCall in future?
- Overheads increased again, and set to rise further in 2018, due to beefing up of sales & development teams - this pushes breakeven out further, again.
- Strong growth in 2017, despite cash constraints, before the last placing.
- 2018 outlook - fast growth from Q2 suggested, as new sales team exit training & begin selling.
- New product launches imminent, which should drive incremental sales from existing customers.
- Outlook - strong start…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Cloudcall Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in software and unified communications business. The Company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the name cloud. The Company is a full-service communication provider. The Company designs, develops and operates integrated communication services for customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The Company's CloudCall portal enables to manage organization’s call profiles, configures all settings and manages user and service accounts and access real time activity reports and call recordings. Its automatic call distribution (ACD) feature routes the callers directly to available team members in the organization. The Company’s subsidiaries include Cloudcall Ltd, Cloudcall BY. LLC and Cloudcall, Inc. more »
Pennant International Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of management services. The Company operates through three segments: Training Systems, which provides and supports specialist training systems based on software emulation, hardware simulation, virtual reality and computer-based training in the defense sector; Data Services, which provides media, graphics, virtual reality software and technical documentation to the defense, rail, power and government sectors, and Software, which owns the rights to the Omega suite of software used by defense contractors and by defense authorities in Canada and Australia. It offers services that cover training equipment and related support, technical documentation, media development, software development and related consultancy. It markets in rail transportation, defense, aerospace, government, oil and gas, petro-chemical, power, retail, consumer goods, information technology and telecommunications industries. more »
Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company's segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products. The Diagnostic segment includes Xcaliber Technologies, a smartphone diagnostics software business. Its secure data erasure solutions include Blancco Management Console, Blancco Cloud, Blancco File, Blancco 5, Blancco Mobile Solutions, Enterprise Erase E800, Enterprise Erase E2400, Enterprise Erase Mobile and Ontrack Eraser Degausser. Its mobile diagnostics solutions include fault diagnostics, repair and program enablement. It serves manufacturers, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations across the world. more »
86 Comments on this Article show/hide all
The valuation of GAME Digital (LON:GMD) looks very tempting at these levels especially with the sell off today. Cash seems to be quite close to the market cap and the company doesn't have pensions or debt. Given that most of their leases are up for renewal in the next couple of years I'm certainly interested in what they say about closures next week.
In reply to davidjhill, post #65
On a quick first look at the IQE (LON:IQE) website and accounts, I'd call out a few positives: they are (according to themselves, and I've no reason to doubt it) the clear global leader in their field; they are involved in micro-component and micro-circuit fabrication (far more promising than just wafer production in my view, as I've said), including the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) that others have mentioned, and their technology is protected by 180 patents - that's a lot of IP protection if they know how to write good patents (one hopes they've learnt along the way); they are generating more cash from operations than I'd realised (though I haven't looked at the implications of their JV structure beyond some fairly scathing comments I've read previously on SCVR in response to Matt Earl's ditty, and whose detail certainly escape me now).
If memory serves, a couple of readers here have worked/do work in the industry. Their view on how effectively or otherwise those micro-fabrication patents might ring-fence market share and preserve margins on photonics component manufacture could be invaluable. Likewise, tracking down any relevant trade publications could shed light on that crucial point: let's hear from the industry insiders please!
On Cloudcall (LON:CALL), can someone point me to where I can find more information about the commercial agreement between Cloudcall and Bullhorn?
As they're seemingly a very important lead generator for Cloudcall products, I want to do a bit more digging to see what sort of commercial teams the deal has been structured, and also if any financial engineering (forward sales, revenue recognition, etc) is taking place from Bullhorn generated leads.
Bullhorn looks like a saint coming as a saviour to Cloudcall's need to drive growth, I just want to make sure the interests are aligned long-term.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #66
I think Finisair are a vertically integrated competitor to IQE, but we're reaching the limits of my knowledge so I'll refer to a Dave Sweeney post on iii.
He thinks Finisair will struggle, but I noted a comment from them that they have hired staff with experience of making 6 inch wafers, so my guess is some IQE US engineers got offers that were too good to refuse.
http://www.iii.co.uk/investment/detail/?display=discussion&code=cotn:IQE.L&it=le&action=detail&id=12194513
In reply to Gromley, post #37
Bad form probably replying to ones own post, but hey ho.
On reflection I was too bamboozled by the sheer luxury of figures to play with at the segment level, but actually when you put them together like this the figures for 2018 are much too wooly
In addition to the segment figures they also say :That doesn't make sense to me. Even in 2017 with the big H2 "ramp", the split was only 46:54 (revenues)
The 10-23% revenue growth together with 40:60 split give a H1 revenue range of £68m (down 3% on previous H1 and down 19% on H2) up to £76m (up 8% on previous H1 but down 10% on H2.)
H2 numbers would then range between £102m & £114m both materially up on H2 last year.
I can certainly buy the idea that H1 will be down on last years H2 given the impact of the iphone X launch, presumably apple's big relevant product launches will also be H2 this year. But, I can't accept the degree of apparent uncertainty in H1 numbers given that we are already 2 1/2 months into H1.
I think the management were stung by some of the accusations in the Shadowfall & Muddy Waters papers and have tried too hard to put lots of data out there, without tieing becoming hostages to fortune by being too definitive.
Personally I think it is the 40:60 split that doesn't make too much sense, I suspect 45:55 might be a more reasonable expectation which would put H1 somewhere in the range £76 - £85m (But of course I've actually not got much basis for picking 45:55).
Hopefully when the next update the market (July for the H1 TU) they give a clear steer on the direction for the Full Year. As ever I expect the analysts will have better guidance in any case, so I look forward to reviewing updated forecasts.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
Ah - in that case thanks for taking the time to correct my ignorance :) The Apple investment looks rather different in that light...My initial feeling that it was unlikely to be vertical was borne out of a similar ideas about the logic of doing so that Dave Sweeney's post seems to suggest. Given that Apple are investing heavily, it seems like that initial feeling might well be unjustified.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #72
Apple already have made very serious commitments to build up their presence in the design and production of components by their interest in Toshiba's chip business:
"Toshiba Reaches Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Business"
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/business/dealbook/toshiba-bain-apple-chips.html
They have the money and it wouldn't be surprising to see them invest in a vertical supply chain.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
"He thinks Finisair will struggle, but I noted a comment from them that they have hired staff with experience of making 6 inch wafers, so my guess is some IQE US engineers got offers that were too good to refuse."
Isn't that very similar to the scenario that lead to Apple taking in-house what they had formerly procured from Imagination?
In reply to Gromley, post #71
An explanation on the H1/H2 split might be that the guidance on growth rates is based only on "expansion of products currently in production" whereas the 40:60 split takes into account future product launches, given the comment in the same sentence that phasing is "heavily influenced by the timing of OEM new product launches" and comments elsewhere in the statement that customer qualifications are currently ongoing which are expected to lead to production this year.
Is that possibly a hint at upgrades to come later in the year?
In reply to janebolacha, post #74
1) The 6 inch wafers they are trying to design/build that they can't do today are heavily protected by patents. If Finisair have employed IQE US engineers they will have to avoid patent or license it from IQE (more likely).
2) Finisair CEO said that they can't possibly even meet their own demand in an industry opportunity he describes as gigantic and worth some potential $5bn (I think) so the opportunity here is not for one player necessarily. There is plenty to go around. There will be 2 or 3 in the market. Leadership is key and IQE own 90% of the market currently and will own less market share eventually, but even if that goes down to 30% and the market is $5bn that is $1.5bn of revenue (30* higher than what they just did in photonics alone)
3) IQE doesn't rely on Apple like Imagination did and comparing the two from a tech point of view is an apples and oranges exercise. Specialism in this area is key.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #70
On another matter John - that of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) - and I'm reluctant to admit it whilst I'm still interested in buying more shares, I bought an initial position after digging into it over the weekend, as you'd suggested, though I wish Berenberg had kept its bloody mouth shut until after I'd finished buying! I would have liked to have bought more if I'd had the cash. Who knows though, perhaps the placing just announced, and a market drop, could provide a good buying opportunity (- please send cash in case - I'll be most grateful, thanks!). Anyway, thanks to you and other advocates for the suggestion.
In reply to Glorenfeld, post #66
Glorenfeld, Re IQE (LON:IQE) At face value, 'wafer fabrication' would mean just that: supplying 6" single-crystal wafer for further processing to make microchips (which sounds like a major part of their business), but on their website and in their annual report IQE (LON:IQE) say they have businesses that fabricate micro-circuits via lithography, as well as fabrication of micro-components, including 'exotic' photonics components. I haven't explored revenue mix/segmental info etc.
In reply to davidjhill, post #76
David, Re IQE (LON:IQE)
"The 6 inch wafers they are trying to design/build that they can't do today are heavily protected by patents. If Finisair have employed IQE US engineers they will have to avoid patent or license it from IQE (more likely)."
I don't know how easy or otherwise it might be to circumvent those patents with an alternative semi-conductor (perhaps just a minor tweak; perhaps not) or a slightly different approach to growing the single-crystal. I'd need an industry-insider's view on it or, at the very least, a cogent explanation from IQE themselves. If they are superb at writing patents that ring-fence generic technologies/approaches without being overly specific they might be able to corner a large part of the market for themselves, though I'd be surprised. As I've said, my hunch would be that their photonics microcomponent-fabrication patents would be a lot more valuable and more effective at ring-fencing valuable market share. I'm sure I'm not being too subtle in my suggestion that to focus on wafer production is not to focus on where the highest value is.
In reply to bestace, post #75
You could be right bestace on the rationale of the H1:H2 split, but I just cannot make sense of the specific numbers - implying a fall from H2-17 to H1-18 followed by a 50% increase in H2. It "feels" to me rather like a "from the hip" statement that somehow made it into the official statement.
I am though quite interested in their revenue recognition policy and how much forward visibility they actually have on when revenues and margins will be booked. I got the sense that they left their December trading statement as late as possible in order to have a clear picture of what business would actually fall in to 2017. (I will probably contact them and ask that in the next TU they give a little more visibility on this point)
I don't want to get too excited about such things, but there were several comments that I thought hinted that the top end of the quoted growth range could be exceeded as the market develops.
I would like to think that where they have quoted relatively wide ranges of growth percentages that the bottom end is virtually nailed on, the top end is closer to what they actually expect and that new applications could deliver above the top end of the range. But that is just tentative speculation on my part and even if that is the case I don't think the market will price that in without more material evidence.
In reply to ed_miller, post #77
Yes I expect Burford Capital (LON:BUR) will open lower after that placing. It’s annoying when great results are followed by insiders selling but I can hardly blame them even if it does tend to put a dampener on things. If not now, when would they be able to cash some in?
In reply to janebolacha, post #73
Jane,
I was going to say Apple would be going a long way down the supply chain to get as far as IQE and if they went any further they would be buying mines. Then I remembered reading they are in fact negotiating to buy cobalt direct from miners!
I still think it’s a matter for them of having security of supply from multiple sources for such a key technology. But the day they think they can do it better in house that could quickly change.
http://fortune.com/2018/02/21/apple-buy-cobalt-miners/
In reply to davidjhill, post #76
David
IQE supply 90% of the "outsourced", market currently. There are at least a couple of vertically integrated companies out there that fabricate the wafers and also make the chips, namely...
Finisair
11-V1
IQE supply the following companies with their wafers for them to make into chips...
Skyworks
Qorvo
Lumentum
Oclaro
Malcom
Macom
Himax
Raytheon
Philips
Please double check the above as they have come from notes that I made about 7 months ago and I may have made a mistake.
I read the 2017 RNS this morning and came away quite positive about my holding here. However, there have been some rather pessimistic feedback so I looked again to see if I had my rose tinted glasses on. Some notes I made are here....
Total revenue £154.5m (2016 - £132.7m) +16.4%
Adj. op. Profit £26.4m (22.1m) +19.2%
Wafer revenue £152.6m (£126m) +21.1%
Wafer adj. op. Profit £24.5m (£15.5m) +58.4%
Licensing £1.9m down from £6.7m last year -71.9%
"IQE delivered outstanding performance in 2017. Wafer revenues were up 21%, propelling adjusted operating profit from wafer sales up 58%. This reflects the high operational gearing in our business, and a more profitable sales mix.”
“Photonics revenue expected to grow c.35% to 60% in 2018” ...
...“Expected Compound Annual Growth Rates over the next 3 to 5 years, based on current products, in the ranges of: Wireless up to 10%; Photonics 40-60%; and InfraRed of 5-15%. Potential for higher growth with new product introductions” Mybold.
…“Potential for strong growth in 2019 and beyond. Increasing VCSEL adoption for 3D sensing expected to accelerate across multiple smartphone OEMs, introduction of world facing 3D technology, and first deployment of LIDAR and several other high volume sensing applications”
Measure of 2018 profit will be met by wafer sales as license fees tail off however, licensing fees could become a feature in future years as they leverage their “over 180 patents.”
...”5 tools are now in-situ and on track for production in H2 2018 as expected, and a further 5 tools are scheduled for installation and commission by end Q3. Preparation is underway to acquire at least a further 10 tools within the next 12-18 months as demand requires.”
The following really impressed upon me the scope of IQE's capability...
“However, we are not resting on our laurels. IQE's expanding portfolio of intellectual property, including over 180 patents, is enabling the group to differentiate itself in the marketplace, and strengthen its business model by not only being the global leader of choice in the supply of advanced semiconductor wafers, but increasingly able to provide comprehensive "advanced materials solutions" providing chip designers with a new "toolkit" to develop chips which push the boundaries of performance, enable higher levels of integration, and reduce the barriers of cost.
A couple of examples illustrate the power of this strategy:
Wireless "Front End Modules" - The Front End Module (FEM) refers to the communications module in a smartphone. It is the FEM that performs all of the wireless communications. The FEM is made up of many individual chips, which can essentially be grouped into Filters (for filtering out undesired wireless frequencies), Switches (for high speed, high efficiency switches), and Power Amplifiers (for high efficiency amplification of wireless signals). Each of these three types of chips are made from different semiconductor materials technology. The sweet spot for IQE has historically been the Power Amplifier, but it has also developed the technologies for Switches (SOI) and for Filters (AlN). Armed with its patented cREO technology, IQE has a clear route to combining these three material systems on a single wafer, which paves the way for the complete integration of the FEM on a single chip. This would be highly disruptive. A FEM solution on a single chip would be more efficient, with a smaller footprint at a dramatically lower cost of production.
3D sensing solutions - tear downs of the first 3D sensing solutions show a combination of advanced technologies in a complex module: a VCSEL light source, optical components, and silicon sensing components. Again, IQE has the underlying materials technologies for these components, and the benefit of several patents including Quasi Photonic Crystals and Nanoimprint Lithography for wafer level optics and diffractive optical elements. So again, with its advanced technology, IQE has a route to integrating many of these technologies on a single wafer. This would be highly disruptive as it would result in a 3D sensing solution on a single chip which would again be more efficient, with a smaller footprint at a dramatically lower cost of production.” Again my bold
In conclusion
We have operational gearing with higher margin VCSEL wafers going gang busters at circa CAGR of 40% to 60%, many more CS wafers in the process of being proven and the kind of IP and technological know how to achieve the above combination of applications on a single chip.
It seems GetBusy (LON:GETB) have decided to adopt IFRS15 a year earlier than they were required to, so it's interesting to read the impact on their accounts as it may provide an early pointer to how it will affect other companies.
In this case, their deferred income balance is £1.0m higher than it otherwise would have been, which is a pretty large figure in the context of revenues of £9.3m. Presumably most of that £1m would have been recognised as income were IFRS15 not being applied, although I'm a bit confused in that they say the impact on their income statement is only £53k. I think some of that difference must relate to prior year restatements.
The biggest change appears to arise from their consulting income where they do implementations for their customers. Previously this income was recognised up front when the work was done, but is now being lumped in with their licensing and support contracts, so has to be spread over the license term of 3 years.
So less income recognised up front and more income pushed into future years and a move further away from cash accounting. This is going to affect a lot of ratios from PERs, ROCEs, cash converstion, margins, EPS...
In reply to kalkanite, post #83
Thanks for all the detail on IQE (LON:IQE) kalkanite re smartphone Front End [Communications] Module on a single chip and Quasi Photonic Crystals and Nanoimprint Lithography for wafer level diffractive elements, do you or any other readers know the status of competitor technologies or good sources briefing on current research status please? While we wait for large profits to show up, I'm particularly keen to understand the technical status of competitors, their patented technology and the field as a whole.
Re Cloudcall £1.85m of RCF it me or is 7.45% very high I would expect 2 or 3 above base ?
Anybody have any thoughts ?
.
On 11 July 2017, the Company agreed a revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank for an amount of £1.85m
which expires on 11 July 2020. Interest is set at 7.45% above base rate and the non-utilisation fee is set at
2.98%.