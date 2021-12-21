Good morning, it's Paul here. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda:

Paul's Section:

Empresaria (LON:EMR) (I hold) - a positive trading update, saying it is "well" or "materially" ahead of market expectations. Combine that with a lowly PER, and a weak share price, and I think there's upside here. Sector read-across could make this an interesting area for fresh buys possibly?



Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) (I no longer hold) - news of 2 contract wins, at (unquantified) higher daily rates, confirms the bull case. EBITDA guidance is unchanged. Positive outlook also confirmed from higher daily rates, and higher utilisation. Limited capacity in this capital-intensive sector. Lots of tailwinds here, which should enable the company to pay down its vast debt pile. High risk, but an interesting special situation.

Titon Holdings (LON:TON) - brief comment (no section below) - only £12m mkt cap. Results for FY 09/2021 are quite good - £1.1m profit vs breakeven LY. Very strong balance sheet, with £4.8m net cash. Outlook - supply chain issues & costs rising (passing these on to customers). Korea remains subdued. It's too small to interest me, but looks one of the most sensible micro cap investments I've seen lately - so could be worth investigating further if you delve down this low in market caps.

Instem (LON:INS) - brief comment (no section below) - H2 China market update - contract wins, but no figures provided. Many thanks to subscribers Michael Tee and BnB who have left helpful comments below, in the comments section. I had a quick look too there, and concluded that this looks a potentially interesting (although not cheap) share.

Brief market comment from Paul

This morning looks like the opposite of yesterday, because futures are up strongly due to a big rally in the US overnight, so the FTSE 100 is forecast to open up 88 points (writing this at 07:00).

I've raised a small cash war chest, and will be deploying the whole lot (with some gearing on top) first thing this morning. My reasoning being that all the evidence seems to be pointing towards an imminent climax of covid cases (omicron being so contagious), then herd immunity within just a few weeks - which is seemingly what's happening in South Africa, who seem to be about a month ahead of us, with…