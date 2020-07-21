Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

The news coming out of Oxford University sounds very encouraging, with talk of a possible covid vaccine by the end of this year, if further trials are successful. Wouldn't it be wonderful if a vaccine is successful, and is given to the world by British scientists? Let's keep everything crossed to hope it works. I suppose we mustn't jump the gun, but this surely increases the probability that we should be thinking in terms of a bullish outlook for sectors that have been smashed up so badly, such as hospitality, travel, etc.. Providing companies have the balance sheet strength to survive into 2021, then some of these shares could be very lucrative from this point onwards. Hence I've closed my shorts, and am now thinking in terms of economic recovery, and maybe things even returning to normal next year? If a viable vaccine is imminent, then investors are likely to look through poor 2020 results. This is a big opportunity I think, to snap up some bargains.

Please see the header for the company announcements I'll be looking at today.

Estimated timings - we'll see how I get on.

The CEO reached out to me, with a slightly ill-tempered reply to my negative article about his company yesterday. Bizarrely, he accused me of lying, and having an agenda against Tom Winnifrith! (who I've had no contact with for several years). Complete nonsense of course, but there we go. Whereas if he were a regular reader here, he'd know that I just give my opinions on shares, warts and all. I'll have a look at that later, and formulate a response.

It's absolutely fine for companies to have a right of reply, especially if I've been critical of the company & its track record, as in this case. So once today's news is out of the way, I'll take a look at what he says & publish something about it. Or it may be tomorrow, depending on timings.

Six years after listing, and having generated little meaningful revenues (let alone profits), it's no wonder the heat is on, and he wants to shoot the messenger.

I've had another snotty email, from the PR to this staffing company, demanding a correction re its net debt. Again, I'm happy…