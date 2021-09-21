Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with Tuesday's SCVR.



Agenda -



Paul's section:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - interim results are strong, with revenues up 50%, and breakeven reached. Numbers are all as expected, from Aug 2021 trading update. This is an excellent GARP share, in my personal opinion. £44m market cap seems low, considering the progress made, the record order book, 80% gross margins, and industry tailwinds.

M&c Saatchi (LON:SAA) - complicated accounts, but there's good news today on trading. I need to do more research on this one, but for the moment reckon it's potentially interesting & worth a closer look.

Roland's section:

Sig (LON:SHI) : This construction material group is trading well, but facing the usual cocktail of rising costs. In my view, the valuation is probably up with events given the uncertain outlook.

Appreciate (LON:APP) : An upbeat trading update from this gift voucher specialist, suggesting that trading levels are returning to pre-pandemic levels. I’m attracted to the financial performance of this business, but have some lingering concerns about its growth potential.

Paul’s section

140p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £44m

Interim Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.