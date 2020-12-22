Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Update at 12:46 - that's it for today, newsflow seems to be quietening down now. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Frasers (LON:FRAS) - Withdrawal of guidance. Tier 4 lockdowns a disaster for non-food retailers, at peak trading time. Read-across to others.

Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) - beneficiary of another lockdown, and in the running to buy TopShop maybe?

Applegreen (LON:APGN) - Confirmation of agreed takeover bid. UK market cheap, more bids to come?

Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) - I've had a detailed rummage through its half year trading update today.

Preamble

There are five number 2's in today's date: 22122020. That sounds slightly rude. To counter the winter blues, I always remind myself that we've seen the longest day night (yesterday) already. From now on, it will start getting light slightly earlier each day, and it won't be long before the sun is streaming through the windows when the 7am RNS starts pinging. There's a cheery thought, which we need to focus on, let's face it. I find the TV news so depressing these days, that I switch it off, and binge-watch DVDs of old comedies like Yes Minister, George & Mildred, or Gimme Gimme instead. It's good escapism, highly recommended. Or play ZZ Top nice and loud!

Mello Monday was a marathon last night, grinding on until 10pm. I had planned to go to ASDA to get my Xmas parsnips at 9pm, but unfortunately that wasn't possible. Let's hope nothing else crops up today, as I don't want to deprive my mother of her root vegetables on Christmas Day.

We saw some knee-jerk price plunges yesterday, some of which made sense, and some of which didn't. I find it's useful to keep some spare cash to hand in the last 2 weeks of the year, because the thin liquidity can lead to quite bizarre price movements, and hence buying opportunities, as we saw yesterday.

426p (down 10% yesterday) - mkt cap £2.0bn

I forgot to mention this yesterday - the tier 4 restrictions have really clobbered retail & hospitality again. This is their absolute peak trading period,…