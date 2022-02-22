Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with you for Tuesday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul’s Section:

Ukraine - the situation in Ukraine is very much dominating the headlines at the moment. A recent article from John Authers provided a table showing that this type of crisis usually creates a short term spike down in markets, which tends to be quite quickly recovered. Personally I can’t see any reason for a protracted bear market over this current crisis, because the West has already indicated we’re not prepared to fight over the Ukraine, and Russia doesn’t care about sanctions (which incidentally don’t work, but primarily fulfill the need to be seen to be doing something).

However much disgust & anger there is towards Putin, the bottom line is that very little is likely to actually happen in response to his actions. Therefore the stock market could quickly forget about problems in the Ukraine - just like it did when Russia annexed Crimea a few years ago. Anyway, we’ll see. Inflation & interest rates seem bigger issues for the market, in my opinion, right now.

(EDIT: please note I am only discussing the impact on stock markets here, not starting a wider debate about Russia/Putin/Ukraine)

Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) (I hold) - announces its third large contract win this month. Increased revenues are being recycled into higher costs, to drive more growth. Looks a very exciting growth share to me, and a top pick for 2022 and beyond, in my view. Tricky to value at this stage, but organic growth this strong is extremely rare. Bearish market conditions mean the very positive newsflow has been ignored - this looks a clear buying opportunity to me.

System1 (LON:SYS1) - a profit warning coming quite soon after an in line update on 9 Feb 2022 (accompanied by a curious downgrade in broker forecast). The cash pile is almost a third of the market cap. Possibly interesting as a punt?

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - a year end (FY 1/2022) trading update, which reassures on several fronts - in line with expectations, and with a reassuringly large cash pile. The main drawback is broker forecast for earnings to drop in FY 1/2023, so I think it would need ahead of expectations updates to drive share price growth. Maybe there could be better bargains elsewhere, given bearish market conditions…