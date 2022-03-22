Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) (I hold) - I review its interim results to 12/2021. Very strong organic growth, and lots of recent contract wins, suggests the future is bright. At this stage though, it's little above breakeven, so tricky to value.

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - poor H1 results, but that's against unusually strong, distorted prior year comps. Outlook comments seem confident about recouping backed up orders into revenue in H2, with an in line with expectations guidance. Balance sheet laden with cash. Looks interesting, and I'm tempted to average down.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) - 2021 results look solid. The big question, is how much the doubling of profits from 2019 to 2021 was lockdown-fuelled? A PER of 12 looks attractive, but we could have just seen peak earnings maybe? At this stage it's tricky to value, and really depends on your personal view of the macro outlook.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) - profit warning from this legal services group has collapsed the share price by an astonishing 50%. Is this an over-reaction? Possibly, but I don't know the share well enough to be sure. I don't see solvency risk, and it remains decently profitable. So there could be a trade here for a rebound, maybe? I'm more worried about the read across to the whole sector, with corporate work slowing.

