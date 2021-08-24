Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here today, with the SCVR for Tuesday.



Ig Design (LON:IGR) - trading update today flags cost of sea freight, and supply chain disruption - no surprise there, everyone is experiencing problems in that area. Strong demand & cost mitigation have kept things on track to meet market expectations. So a reassuring update today I think.

Batm Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) - outstanding interim results caught my eye yesterday, but two thirds of the profit is from a one-off disposal. Also there seem some one-off contracts from covid - ventilators and testing kits. Looks an innovative group, but I've no idea how to value it, given the difficulty in ascertaining future profit levels.

Essensys (LON:ESYS) - fairly robust results over a disrupted year. The group's SaaS products are well-positioned for the growing flexible work market and the US sounds like a big opportunity. The recent fundraise gives the group c£37m of net cash to accelerate growth plans, but for now this appears to be reflected in the valuation given revenue of £22m and a market cap of more than £200m.

522p (pre market open) - mkt cap £506m

