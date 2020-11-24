Good evening/morning, it's Paul and Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - AGM trading update (Paul, done)

Carr's (LON:CARR) - Final results, FY 08/2020 (Paul, done)

Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) - Interim results 6 months to 09/2020 (Paul, done)

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - Interim results (Paul done)



Intercede (LON:IGP) - Half year report (Paul, done)



Treatt (LON:TET) - FY 09/2020 results (Paul, done)



Countrywide (LON:CWD) - Update on strategic options & board update (Jack, done)



Share price: 61p (down 7% on Monday)

No. shares: 182.2m

Market cap: £111.1m

AGM Trading Update

McBride (the "Group"), the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Contract Manufactured and Private Label products for the domestic household and professional cleaning/hygiene markets, provides the following trading update ahead of its 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held later today.

It’s a 30 June 2021 financial year end.

Different product categories are performing in a varied fashion. Overall;

Total revenues are broadly flat after the first four months and are expected to show modest growth for the first half of the year.

Profits and outlook, it says;

Earnings growth is expected to be weighted to the first half of the year, reflecting weak comparatives in the prior period and improved margins from efficiencies, lower operating costs as well as lower input costs for certain raw material and packaging items.



Whilst all factories are currently operating as normal and the supply chain for inbound and outbound materials is functioning well, the Board's full year view is cautious in light of the potential for future operational challenges resulting from Covid-19, the uncertainty arising from the Brexit process and the unknown impact on consumer demand from renewed lockdowns in our principal markets.



Our full year outlook…