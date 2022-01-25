Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Quick reviews of the largest fallers yesterday.

Sopheon (LON:SPE) - a positive update for FY 12/2021 - it's beaten the (low) expectations set in Dec 2021. I quite like the company, but it's difficult to justify the valuation on the poor performance over the last 4 years. It needs to step up a gear to maintain this valuation, in my opinion.

Sureserve (LON:SUR) - a reader request, and I form a positive view of the FY 9/2021 results. This looks a decent value/GARP company, performing well, and priced reasonably. The problems from its past (when it was called Lakehouse) look to have been fixed. It gets a thumbs up from me.

Jack's section

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) - adjusted EBITDA to be ahead of expectations, which appear to be for around £24m. The group has a very positive operational track record in recent times, including expansion overseas and notably in the US. Good organic growth continues, with firepower for acquisitions. The valuation remains ‘expensive’ and this is a risk depending on wider market sentiment, but the company's prospects are positive.

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) - continued strong trading and adjusted EBITDA will again be ahead of upgraded expectations. There’s a longer term growth strategy in place, which is positive as presently results are boosted by Covid testing. It’s an interesting company, but one I struggle to value.

Paul's market thoughts

We're seeing a remarkably rapid & steep decline in US markets, which very much sets the tone for sentiment in the UK. Take your pick from any of the reasons given (although most of these were already known, so don't strike me as particular catalysts for a big fall) -

Higher inflation (due to supply chain problems and excess demand)

Fed expected to raise interest rates 3-4 times in 2022 (but only by 0.25% each time, hardly a big deal)

10-year US Govt bond rate rising (but still insanely low, given where inflation is)

Tapering of QE and the idea that the Fed might actually unwind some of the QE (which I don't think is ever likely to happen)

Buying the dip stopped working

Higher oil price & energy supply problems

Risk of war in Ukraine

I think that's most of them. I'm not blase about these…