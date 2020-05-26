Small Cap Value Report (Tue 26 May 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the usual placeholder for your early comments.
Good morning, it's Paul here with the usual placeholder for your early comments.
My morning smallcap tweet: Door slammed on AML CEO
Panoply Holdings (LON:TPX) Gateley Holdings (LON:GTLY) Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Synairgen (LON:SNG) FBD Holdings (LON:FBH) SCS (LON:SCS) Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) Foxtons (LON:FOXT) Checkit (LON:CKT) Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LON:AML)
Panoply Holdings (TPX) $5.2m contract over 14 months. Other wins in last 8 weeks of £4.3m. Guides Q1 organic growth with margins unchanged pre-covid.
Gateley (GTLY) guides FY(Apr) rev £108m up 5%. Confident balance sheet is robust and able to withstand pandemic.
InnovaDerma (IDP) guides FY(June) rev at least flat. H2 expected to be profitable and cash generative.
Synairgen (SNG) expands SG016 trial of SNG001 in COVID patients to the home setting. "The expansion of the trial aims to dose patients earlier in the illness, within three days of symptoms developing." Top line data for Phase II of SG016 trial now expected in July.
FBD Holdings (FBH) litigation between FBD and three publican customers claiming cover for business interruption as a consequence of lockdown scheduled for hearing in the Commercial Court in Oct. "FBD intends using these cases to seek a determination in court of the overall question of whether losses due to Covid19 related closure, claimed by public house owners, are covered."
ScS (SCS) 80 of its stores in England reopened on 23 May. £48.3m cash at hand.
Revolution Bars Group (RBG) extension to debt facilities, confident will provide Group with sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future. I hold.
Yourgene Health (YGEN) expands laboratory capabilities to offer COVID testing service, developing own test kit and targeting a pipeline of opportunities. Preliminary data shows competitive performance and low false negatives. Co aims to release a "Research Use Only" version in July.
Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH) aftersales facilities are now open for all customers and for all services.
Foxtons (FOXT) will start re-opening branches this week and all branches by 1 June. Physical viewings and valuations will recommence. Commission earned in last 8 weeks down 44% of which lettings 40% and sales 61%.
Checkit (CKT) 3 mon ths to Apr rev up 13%. "There are early signs of customer plans to resume installation projects in Checkit UK for building management systems but both timing and quantum remain difficult to determine. Healthcare opportunities remain strong and the Connected Workflow Management solution is seeing increased interest as a result of new product features." Cash at hand £12.8m end Apr, down £0.3m on month. I hold.
Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) CEO gone. He is thanked for his "hard work, personal commitment and dedication". What if he'd been lazy and indifferent eh? SP down 98% since IPO as it is.
Hi Paul, please can you take a look at £tpx today?
Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Interesting update from Innovaderma. Is this finally a turnaround? Revenue from skinny tan dtc up 10% over the last 4 months on last year (with April being a record month). US sales up 324% (although from a v low base). DTC and measures taken by the board have helped offset some of the lost sales due to the closure of physical stores.
Board expects group revenue to be no less than the prior year of £12.9m. Strong cashflow, sufficient levels of cash and with no debt. Year end is end of June.
Physical stores opening should be a boost. 2 separate individuals have also bought 4% and 5% stakes recently. One appears to be a director at a Reckitts company.
Blimey Paul, Is there no respite for you?
Hope Graham is not spending the whole week gardening again :-)
Good Morning, Paul.
If you have the chance, I wonder whether you might have a look at Genedrive (LON:GDR) which issued the following on Friday:
“genedrive plc (LSE: GDR), the near patient molecular diagnostics company, announces that the Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kit is now CE-IVD marked and is available for commercial sale across the European Union, including the UK, whilst also accelerating market access to countries that accept the CE-IVD mark.
The Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 Kit is a novel Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay designed to detect active infection in COVID-19 patients. genedrive's PCR bead format eliminates the need for the time consuming and error-prone reagent preparation required in all other open-platform test kits. The proprietary format streamlines laboratory workflow, allowing more tests to be performed in a day.”
I suppose if this is really good, it may have an impact on the makers of reagents.
Kind regards, Ricardo
Could you update your thoughts on Revolution Bars Nat West Banking facilities update today please Paul. I found it very reassuring (at least until you or other comments here provoke a rethink) and bought first thing.
Also it seems younger folk are far less frightened about the virus, and so RBG clientele could be itching to get back to normal.