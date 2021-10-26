Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR.



Studio Retail (LON:STU) (I hold) - trading update shows reasonable H1 revenues. The key peak season of Q3 has started (Oct-Dec) and this eCommerce/instalment credit business sounds a bit uncertain over the outlook. However it reassures on supply chain issues, which seem to have been managed well. Looks dirt cheap, but the market doesn't seem to be interested in this, or similar N Brown (LON:BWNG) . Will they ever re-rate? Who

Kin And Carta (LON:KCT) - impressive second half trading momentum and some clear guidance on where the company aims to get to as a result of its digital transformation strategy. It's a complicated situation though, with heavy adjustments, disposals, acquisitions, net debt changes, and a pension scheme to account for. The share price has recovered strongly, so for now I'm neutral, but there is a lot happening here so it could be worth keeping tabs on.

253p (pre market open) - mkt cap £220m

Trading Update

SRG, the digital value retailer, today gives an update on its trading for the first half of the financial year to 24th September 2021(1).

Studio Retail is similar to N Brown (LON:BWNG) in that it sells products online,…