Agenda -

Paul's section:

Studio Retail (LON:STU) (I hold) - trading update shows reasonable H1 revenues. The key peak season of Q3 has started (Oct-Dec) and this eCommerce/instalment credit business sounds a bit uncertain over the outlook. However it reassures on supply chain issues, which seem to have been managed well. Looks dirt cheap, but the market doesn't seem to be interested in this, or similar N Brown (LON:BWNG) . Will they ever re-rate? Who knows!

Ig Design (LON:IGR) - bad luck to holders, with a nasty profit warning, which looks set to wipe out all of last year's (unadjusted) operating profit this year. Supply chain issues (delays & costs) are no surprise. but its failure to pass on these costs to customers has exposed the weakness of its business model. I've gone off this share now, as it's margins are low, and there's clearly not much pricing power.

Empresaria (LON:EMR) (I hold) - a pleasing trading update today, with crystal clear guidance. Profit expectations are raised 9-16%. Looks good value to me, and still well below pre-pandemic peak profits, so could be further upside in time maybe?

Jack's section:



Kin And Carta (LON:KCT) - impressive second half trading momentum and some clear guidance on where the company aims to get to as a result of its digital transformation strategy. It's a complicated situation though, with heavy adjustments, disposals, acquisitions, net debt changes, and a pension scheme to account for. The share price has recovered strongly, so for now I'm neutral, but there is a lot happening here so it could be worth keeping tabs on.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - reaffirming the delays in investment and underperformance of Evoko Naso (and A+K). SwipedOn is growing, so it's possible that the longer term investment case remains intact, but either way the lack of liquidity and selling pressure is a concern in the short term.

Explanatory notes -



