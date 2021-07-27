Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

Paul's Section:

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - shares rerated recently after the company communicated ambitious expansion plans to the market, but plenty of upside remains assuming the experienced management team can hit targets.

Jack's Section:

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) - the transition to a services model is complete, growth continues to be strong, and the order book gives confidence on future prospects. But, at these levels and in the short term, 'in line' updates are unlikely to push the share price much higher.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

350p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £316m

There’s been a significant re-rating of this car supermarket company, following it publishing “New strategic objectives” on 16 June 2021. These include a target of achieving £1bn p.a. In online sales, and over £2bn total revenues, in the medium term. MOTR also demonstrated that its business was resilient during lockdowns, with sales moving online. As flagged up originally by David Thornton, a UK online-only competitor, called Cazoo (which seems to be a bit smaller than MOTR at the moment) was reversed into a SPAC on the New York stock market, at an utterly bewildering $7bn valuation. Clearly Cazoo’s valuation is an absurd anomaly, but it being valued at 16 times MOTR, despite being similar-sized, and having similar online sales and offers, it does make me think that there’s good scope for MOTR shares to have a further re-rating.