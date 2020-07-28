Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday. Please feel free to add your comments from the 7am RNS, as I gradually write up the main article throughout the morning. I read all your comments, and am finding them very interesting & courteous of late, which is a pleasure to behold!

Estimated timing - I'm aiming to be finished by the official finish time of 1pm today.

Update at 13:09 - today's report is now finished. Sorry I didn't have time to cover everything.

Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) - have just emailed me their results presentations, so I'm passing on the links for your interest. I'll write up a section on their figures later today;

Quartix - Interims business presentation video

Quartix - Interim financial presentation video from CFO/COO

.

Interim results - I'm excited to see that the first interim results for 30 June are starting to trickle through - so I'll focus on that first. Trading updates are all very well, but they often tend to cherry-pick key numbers, and omit the full detail (especially if PRs have been let loose on the announcements!). However, nothing can be hidden in interim results. So I'll get cracking on a couple of those first.

.

Share price: 38.5p (up 3% today, at 08:33)

No. shares: 330.1m

Market cap: £127.1m

(I'm long)



Half Year Report

Foxtons Group plc, London's leading estate agent, today announces its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020.

This half year, as for most companies, is split between a normal Q1, and an abnormal Q2 which was dominated by the unique covid-lockdown. All Foxtons branches were closed between 23 March - 30 May. The company updated the market frequently during the crisis, here is our archive, where I wrote about Foxtons 5 times between April & July, including its 40p fundraising in April, which raised £22m in fresh equity.

Interim results - the commentary is well worth reading for general interest, even if you're not interested in buying Foxtons shares.

Revenues down 22% on last year, at £40.4m

Statutory loss before tax of £(4.3m) - somewhat worse than the loss of £(2.5m) LY H1 - I was pleasantly surprised by this, but remember that it has benefited from the furlough scheme, waiving of business…