Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR

Timing - today's report is now finished (15:07)

Agenda -



Paul's Section:

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - a quick review of its FY 03/2021 results. Numbers look in line, or ahead, depending on which forecast you're using. Very strong balance sheet. Difficult to value. Certainly not cheap on a PER basis, but the software seems to have great potential.

Tasty (LON:TAST) - trading update from this minnow casual dining chain. Trading well since re-opening, but no figures given. Reminds us of the many headwinds the sector is facing as things normalise.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) (I hold) - my notes from today's Capital Markets Day (online). Comprehensive information provided about the forthcoming float of (TGI) Fridays restaurant chain. Looks a really good business to me, and I think ELTA shares remain a cheap way in.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE) - my brief notes from an online results presentation today. Interesting company, and good concepts, but impossible to value at this stage.

Jack's Section:

Mears (LON:MER) - a solid update from this housing services provider, but financial and business risks remain so it's hard to see a great deal of long term upside.

Appreciate (LON:APP) - disappointing results and short term outlook statement but management appears to be creating a more focused operation that is investing for future growth, so could be worth researching on share price weakness.

Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) - micro cap, so liquidity must be considered. Good trading momentum though and nearly half of market cap in net cash.



Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or…