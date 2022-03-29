Good morning! It's Paul and Jack here, with Tuesday's SCVR.

S&u (LON:SUS) - I hold - a strong rebound following exceptional FY21 conditions. This is a well managed operator that thinks long term and prioritises its shareholders, yet the stock is neglected by the market and trades on a single-digit multiple of forecast earnings. The group is investing for growth and, while the general macro outlook is mixed, I would expect it to fare better than most.

Xlmedia (LON:XLM) - turnaround continues and the shares are up this morning. The business model was badly hit in 2018, so I have reservations over the robustness of earnings. The US sports betting market could be a very lucrative opportunity and the shares appear cheap, so I can see the bull case, but I’d need to have more confidence in the stability of this opportunity.

Share price: 2,430p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 12,145,260

Market cap: £295.1m

Preliminary results for the year to 31 January

(I hold)

This motor finance and specialist lender operates in a part of the market where ethics can be a concern, but S&U is a reputable operator that has built up good customer relationships over decades of trading.

It has also proven itself to shareholders as a reliable dividend payer with a history of profitable growth.