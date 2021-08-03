Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Individual company discussion

I've been getting frustrated because we don't have anywhere to chat about, and swap views & information (press articles, etc) on individual companies. Everything tends to get sucked into the SCVRs, and then can be rather scattered about.



So I thought we would trial having some individual company, general discussion threads, to have a single place for general chat about companies. Instead of having to delve into the dreadful negative energy of other free bulletin boards elsewhere, where the default attitude seems to be replying to any posts with personal attacks on the poster! We can do better than that here.

Here are the trial threads I've set up for 3 companies which I like to chat about. I'll still report on them in the SCVRs on relevant trading updates & results statements, these threads are for anything else (and we can cross-link them on results days). I have personal holdings in all 3 of these -

Sosandar (SOS) general discussion thread

Saga (SAGA) general discussion thread

Revolution Bars (RBG) general discussion thread

If people like the idea, then we can extend it to any shares you want. Readers can set up your own threads of course, feel free to use the same title format.

Hopefully this way, if we use these threads, we can…