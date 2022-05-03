Good morning! Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR. Welcome back Jack! Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - FY 1/2022 figures are out. Real profits are a small fraction of the inflated EBITDA & cashflow numbers. Balance sheet still very weak, and the company is completely dependent on bank facilities - recently renewed, so not an immediate worry. I don't see any attraction to this share, unless you believe it can significantly increase sales.

Intelligent Ultrasound (LON:IUG) - my first look at this heavily loss-making niche medical equipment maker. High gross margins, and strong revenue growth in 2021 results caught my eye. But admin costs look way too high, and it's running out of cash, flagging up the need for another fundraising in the going concern statement. So probably not the right time to buy, as it's so speculative, but could be an interesting company to watch for signs of accelerating order intake in future, maybe?

Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) - see the reader comments section, where we have a discussion about this book publisher which is demonstrating a strong turnaround. Many thanks to mjfgs and jimrog64 for flagging up this share, and apologies we didn't spot the turnaround (after 8 years of writing about it, we gave up coverage right at the low. Typical!) [No section in the main report - see reader comments section only]

Jack's section:

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) - digital out-of-home advertising specialist (DOOH) currently looking to sell itself due to ‘technical trading challenges’ with the share price. Business is recovering nicely as economies open back up, but a lot of this recovery is priced in. I’m happy to watch from the sidelines as Ocean’s largest shareholder weighs up whether or not to bid for the company.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on…