Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

I added more sections to yesterday's SCVR, finishing in the early evening, so here is the link for the full report.

PIWorld interview with Richard Crow ("CockneyRebel"). I've long admired Richard Crow, who's a brilliant investor, and an engaging, down-to-earth chap. His life story is interesting, and this video is chock full of straightforward investment common sense. I enjoyed it very much over the weekend, so I hope you enjoy it too. Highly recommended. I only ever provide links here to the best content that I've particularly enjoyed.

Agenda -

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - significant acquisition, and placing

Victoria (LON:VCP) - 2nd lockdown comments & trading update

Telit Communications (LON:TCM) - 2 possible bidders

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - Full year results

Warehouse Reit (LON:WHR) - Half year results

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - Trading statement

Senior (LON:SNR) - Q3 trading update

That's probably enough for me to plough through for today.

Timings - TBC