Small cap Value Report (Tue 3 Oct 2017) - RBG, SIV

Good morning, it's Paul here!
Many thanks to Graham for producing excellent reports last week & yesterday. This enabled me have a stress-free holiday in Dubrovnik, Croatia. What a beautiful, unspoiled place! If you haven't been, then I highly recommend it.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
Share price: 210.6p
No. shares: 50.0m
Market cap: £105.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Preliminary results - for the 52 weeks ended 1 Jul 2017.
This is a UK premium bars chain, with 2 formats, "Revolution", and "Revolucion de Cuba".
The figures are only really of passing interest, since an agreed 203p cash takeover bid from Stonegate (a fairly large, acquisitive pubs group) is now well-progressed. The share price has stuck at around 210p, so clearly the market is factoring in the possibility of a higher, competing bid. The only other player we know about currently, is nightclubs operator, Deltic. They have issued a number of RNSs, saying that the Stonegate bid undervalued Revolution (correct, it does - I think Revolution could be worth up to 300p/share if a number of rival bidders got involved - it stacks up on a EV/EBITA multiple at that level, once duplicated central costs are stipped out). So this is a situation where Revolution is worth more to a trade buyer, than to a financial buyer, such as private equity.
I've looked through its accounts, and Deltic does not look a particularly credible bidder - it doesn't have any money to make a cash bid. So it would need to raise cash from somewhere. It's possible that Deltic's shareholders might have deep pockets, independently of Deltic, who knows? Their announcements to date indicate perhaps not. They're pushing for a merger. I don't see there being any appetite for that. The market just dislikes bar groups - there's widespread indifference or distrust of them.
Note 1 outlines prior year adjustments made by the new FD. This reads like a catalogue of errors. It is now abundantly clear that RBG had a pretty hopeless finance department, which just wasn't up to the job - hence the profit warning in May, which was caused by poor budgeting. The new FD seems tons better. In a meeting with him earlier this year, he was clearly on top of the job &…
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company's bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening. Revolucion de Cuba bars are characterized by their 1940s Cuban-inspired style, with dark woods, traditional bar counters, antique tiles, vintage furniture, Havana-style ceiling fans, and original Cuban artwork and photographs. Its bars are located in various places, such as Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich in South East; Bath, Plymouth and Southampton in South West; Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Loughborough and Milton Keynes in Midlands; Cardiff and Swansea in Wales; Blackpool, Chester and Huddersfield in North West; Sheffield, Sunderland and York in North East, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. more »
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Paul
I note you mention that you have a long position in RBG, but also notice you sold them in your fantasy fund.
I also have a long position in RBG and am pondering whether to sell or hold in the hope that there is a better offer.
they seem to be stuck at 210.5 at the moment.
he sold some of them, still has 240'000 in fantasy fund.
This looks like a vague revenue (& profit?) warning from TSTL, which the market doesn't like (down 8%) and perhaps has been anticipating for some time:
A meeting with the EPA in October 2016 and subsequent communications with the agency guided the scope and content of the Company's Duo submission which was made on 30 June 2017. The EPA has now informed the Company that it has changed its approach and additional information has been requested. This additional data has largely been compiled and submitted. As a result, the EPA approval is now expected in May 2018, rather than late 2017 as originally anticipated. Approval will be followed by the state by state registration process and the Company's revenue expectations are not affected by this slight delay.
Paul Swinney, CEO, said: "Whilst we are disappointed that the EPA's change of approach will require us to restart the submission timetable and incur a five-month delay to the timetable that we originally anticipated, our expectation for first revenues from North America in financial year 2018-19 remains unchanged."
In reply to mcfly46, post #2
Yes that's right mcfly46. I sold about 20% of the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) in my fantasy fund BMUS and have retained the 80% balance. That roughly mirrors what I've done with my real money.
As mentioned in the report above, it's tricky trying to weigh up the possible upside from sitting tight, in the hope of a higher bid, and the cost of losing 7p from the current price of 210p to the 203p bid, if that goes ahead.
Tricky decision, and only time will tell what was the right thing to do. I'm minded to hold out for a higher bid, but might trim back my position further, as the deadline approaches.
Regards, Paul.
My morning smallcap tweet:-
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), ITE (LON:ITE), SCS (LON:SCS), Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), Tristel (LON:TSTL), Inland Homes (LON:INL)
AB Dynamics (ABDP) FY trading: rev & pretax slightly ahead of forecasts, before change to IFRS15 . Will adopt IFRS15, reducing rev to in line.
ITE Group (ITE) Q4 in line with management expectations. "Following the strategy update, the Group has been focusing on core market leading events and this has seen strong revenue growth which has offset the cancellation of smaller, non-core, low yielding events." Bookings for 2018 are 28% ahead and 18% ahead by volume.
ScS (SCS) FY rev up 5%. LFL orders down 0.4%. EPS 23.5p (21.8p). FY div 14.7p up 0.2p. Net cash £40.1m (£22.4m) partly due to working cap squeeze. Current trading in line.
Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Deltic still doing due diligence. Must involve testing the cocktails in each outlet five times.
Tristel (TSTL) US regulator approval now expected May 2018, not late 2017. "Approval will be followed by the state by state registration process and the Company's revenue expectations are not affected by this slight delay."
Inland Homes (INL) will buy back up to 1m shares in next 3 months.
I may have a position in any or all of the shares covered
Paul, has anybody looked at Air Partner (AIR) folowing the rcent interim results. They are now a 'Super Stock' on Stockopedia with a ranking of 98.Best wishes
David Lawson
In reply to Vrod, post #6
I like the look of Air Partner (LON:AIR) too - Its been under the radar (pun) - Can anyone see anything not to like? Ian
Its been a favourite of Lord Lee who writes in the FT. £1m + ISA fund articles
Stock Rank and classifiction - super stock - suggests it might be due for a 'soar into the clouds for a flight' (pun). Previous high 255p in June 2007. Declare thatI have a holding where I am up over 100% so far. David
Sold out of Air Partner (LON:AIR) when hit trailing 20% stop loss - inevitably gone up ever since no doubt helped by problems with airlines (Ryanair) & need to charter planes to get Monarch customers back home. Mood not helped as sitting in Rome airport waiting for a BA flight to Heathrow delayed by about 2 hours!! Really do wonder about stop losses for small cap stocks - always seem to bounce back.
Air Partner (LON:AIR) has been a long term favourite of Lord John Lee, and still is: http://www.parliament.uk/biographies/lords/lord-lee-of-trafford/1132/register-of-interests.
It may be worth checking that it's not owed money by Monarch Airlines.
In reply to iwright7, post #7
Re. AIR, I'm not an accountant, so I don't know whether this is significant, but I wondered why the "Other Liabilities" have more than doubled since end-of-year and why deferred income has risen so much in 12 months too. Other than that, I suppose the only concern is that the trading is slightly mixed.
Andrea
In reply to andrea34l, post #11
I have just been though Air Partner (LON:AIR) numbers and the 2 standout numbers for me are a ROIC of 280% and net gearing of -93%. Rankings have improved SR +11 to 98, M +20 to 94. Looks like they are developing a MOAT. The circa 4% spread is not so great, but could make that up in 2 days of gains. Just brought an initial holding. Ian
In reply to iwright7, post #12
I have just been though Air Partner (LON:AIR) numbers and the 2 standout numbers for me are a ROIC of 280% and net gearing of -93%.
You need to be very careful on the StockReport net gearing number for Air Partner (LON:AIR). I believe a large amount of the cash they hold is for their Jet Card scheme, so it is not really cash that is available to the company for operational purposes. It's not a company I follow but this was the case when I last looked at it.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #13
That's correct. At the interims £18.2 m out of the £28.8m on the books were on JetCard. It's still got net cash to the tune of £10.6m, the balance sheet looks rock solid. As for Monarch, I've no idea, although Air Partner used to charter aircraft from them.
I hold, and have done for quite some time but the business can be quite cyclical.
timarr