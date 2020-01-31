Good morning, it's Paul here with the placeholder for Tuesday's SCVR, for you to leave your comments on the RNS from 7 am.

Please see the header for company results and trading updates that I'll be looking at today. Quite a lot, 10 companies, so it's doubtful I'll have time/energy to do any reader requests, sorry about that.

Estimated timing - I've started early at 7am, so there should be plenty of material up by official finish time of 1pm. I'll leave a note here if I need more time to cover everything, which is looking likely, due to lots of trading updates & results being published today.

.

David Stredder and his team have been busily working on an online version of the UK’s highest quality & friendliest investor show, Mello.

It’s on 10-11 July, so quite soon. Tickets are amazingly cheap, so I’ve already bought mine here. As usual, there will be some brilliant speakers, and decent quality companies giving presentations.

I’ll miss holding court in the bar afterwards, but never mind!

.

Company webinars

I must admit that I’m finding it wonderful to “attend” meetings online. Last week there was another really useful company webinar, from Warpaint (W7L). Thanks to Equity Development for arranging that. It gives a nice flavour for what management are like, and how they interact. W7L management made a good impression on me, with open/honest answers to the questions, and a good presentation. It doesn’t matter if there are minor technical glitches, as this stuff is all quite new at the moment.

If I find any webinar useful, then I'll publish a link here. Also, I encourage readers to post comments including links to useful webinars.

Here's the recording of the W7L webinar;

.

That's all I've got in pre-prepared stuff, as I used up most of it yesterday.

Share price: 94.5p (up 8.6% today, at 08:52)

No. shares: 28.95m

Market cap: £27.4m

AGM Statement

Vianet Group plc (AIM: VNET), the international provider of actionable data and business insight through devices connected to its Internet of Things platform ("IOT")

I'm just reading my notes here on 2 June 2020, when I briefly covered its results for FY 03/2020. The current trading update was positive.

Today's update confirms that trading is OK;

"Thanks to our…