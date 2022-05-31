Good morning! Paul & Jack here with you as usual today.

Day 2 of our 3 day week - I could get used to this! (is that as predictable as neighbours shouting, "Can you do mine as well?!" when washing my car, with a look on their face as if they're the first person to have thought of saying that? Laughing is a social obligation, even though it's not funny).

Agenda -



Missguided (a large competitor to Boohoo (LON:BOO) [I hold]) has called in administrators, according to Sky News. I ponder what this might mean for the fast fashion, and eCommerce sector.

Camellia (LON:CAM) - rather late FY 12/2021 results from this sprawling international group, mainly focused on agricultural production. Modest profits, which nearly all come from part ownership of an associate. Outlook for 2022 is better. Strong balance sheet, but so what, if it generates so little profit? Lots of risks to consider too, so not of interest to me.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) - FY 12/2021 results are out today. Historic figures are of only passing interest, since a recent acquisition of competitive games themed bars is set to transform the original escape rooms concept. Looks potentially interesting, but expensive at this stage, with economics still unproven.

Supply@Me Capital (LON:SYME) - a brief look at this crock is enough to repel me. Based on the facts & figures to date, this looks highly likely to end up at zero. Bargepoles need to be dusted down!

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed -…