Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - agreed takeover bid at 75p announced on Friday afternoon. Failure to inform that market that talks were underway strikes me as appalling. A perfect example of why the Takeover Panel rules need to be enhanced, to require companies to disclose to the market if they are entering serious takeover talks, and not rely on rumour & speculation being the catalyst for the market being informed. Why is "secrecy" so paramount in the view of the Takeover Panel?

Link to Berkshire Hathaway's AGM over the last weekend.

One Media Ip (LON:OMIP) - buys Kid Creole & the Coconuts!

Supreme (LON:SUP) - upbeat trading update, but I have some complaints about the way this information is presented. Looks a good, entrepreneurial company, recently floated in Feb 2021, worthy of a closer look, in my opinion. With the usual risk of a new float, where most of the money went to a selling shareholder.

Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - takeover bid

I mentioned this share last week, because a friend had suggested I take a fresh look at it. He thought there were signs of a turnaround. I did check out the interim figures, but as always the woefully weak, overly indebted balance sheet was the deal-breaker for me personally.

Having had several companies go bust on me over the years, I’m just not prepared to take solvency, or heavy dilution risk again. This does mean losing out on some spectacular risers, because in a bull market like this, often the riskiest shares rise the most (for a while anyway, before they crash back down to earth once the euphoric stage burns out).

To fix its problem levels of debt, Proactis clearly needed to do a placing that could roughly double the number of shares issued, by my estimates. Indeed the company seemed to tacitly admit this in its interim results last week, saying;

The Board looks forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to realise our ambition, whilst…