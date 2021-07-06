Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) - continued good trading, it's back to pre-pandemic 2019 revenue levels in both May & June 2021. Could this be benefiting from pent-up demand as restaurants re-open, and is it sustainable? Valuation fully factors in recovery, so where's the upside from here?

Gateley Holdings (LON:GTLY) - accounts delayed a week. Strange trading update, which doesn't confirm market guidance for FY 04/2021, but instead strangely refers to FY 04/2022 performance. I think this could be a typo. Have lodged a query with the company, and its broker. I'll update here if they respond.

Ilika (LON:IKA) - a quick, and fairly pointless look at the accounts for FY 04/2021. It's blue sky, and valued at £248m, so not something I can meaningfully analyse.

Here are recordings of a couple of recent webinars which I found particularly interesting (no sections below, these are standalone) -



Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - FY results webinar from last week. I'm impressed with entrepreneurial management & the business model. A bit pricey now though. On my watch list, and I might buy on any weakness in future -

Studio Retail (LON:STU) (I hold) - excellent results, and it looks stunningly cheap (PER of less than 7!). Could soar if management succeeds in growth plans. Mike Ashley's Frasers stake is an overhang, so I…