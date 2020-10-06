Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday. Let's hope we have a bit more news than yesterday!

Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (I hold) interview - in case you didn't see the link that I put up here on Friday evening, here it is again - this is my Q&A audio interview with the newish (from Sept 2019) CEO of Portmeirion, a pottery, candles, and kitchenwares group headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent. He has refreshed the group's strategy, with a greater focus on expansion, in particular online. An equity fundraising carried out earlier this year means the group is fully financed to push ahead with its marketing, and range expansion. At around 400p, I think the shares look interesting, with a longer term view, although I'm not expecting it to shoot the lights out in the short term. Like a lot of things that were hit by covid/lockdown, recovery is a gradual process, and takes time.

Timings - I've got 3 quite big sections up, and am taking a break for lunch now. Will do some more work this afternoon.

Agenda - this is what has caught my eye, from today's results & trading updates;

Castings (LON:CGS) - Trading update

Rbg Holdings (LON:RBGP) - Trading & market guidance update

Restaurant (LON:RTN) - Interim Results

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - Final Results FY20, and Interim Results FY 21

.

10pm curfew - there are press reports today that Tories might rebel in enough numbers to force the Govt to retreat on the 10pm curfew, which has hurt bars & restaurants. I think it's another example of policy being made on the hoof, with seemingly nobody thinking through the unintended consequences of such policies. I could have told them, if the Govt had asked me, that kicking out all the bars at 10pm, would have led to less social distancing, as people congregate outside bars, and pile into supermarkets to buy take-out booze, and head back to each others' houses, parks, beaches, to carry on drinking.

If we do see this daft policy repealed, then it could give a much-needed boost to the bars & restaurants. From what I've seen, most of which have tried very hard to implement as much social distancing as they can. And let's hope table service in pubs is here to stay permanently,…