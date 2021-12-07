Good morning! Paul & Jack here. I'm working on a market comment section, so that should be up later. I know people like us to publish an opinion on markets, especially at times of great volatility.

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - another upgrade to estimates, as I suspected might be the case when guidance was raised 21% on 8 Sept, but still looked light. We get another 7% earnings increase today. The PER is now only 10.7, and the divi yield over 7%. It's got pots of cash on hand too. The valuation looks crazily cheap to me.

474p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £269m

Trading Update

This US-based company makes laser-guided concrete laying machines, to deliver perfectly flat floors, which are increasingly being demanded for warehousing (to allow for higher, stable, racking)

It’s one of my favourite companies, producing bucketloads of cashflow, divis, growth, repeatedly beating expectations, yet is still modestly priced. I just can’t understand why investors generally seem to eschew such a good company. There is a potential impediment with some brokers asking for a form to be filled in, for US tax purposes, although that’s very simple.

Somero® is pleased to provide an update on trading for the current financial year, ending 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021").

Raising guidance due to strong trading momentum to end H2

