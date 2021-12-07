Good morning! Paul & Jack here. I'm working on a market comment section, so that should be up later. I know people like us to publish an opinion on markets, especially at times of great volatility.

Mello - tonight. There's a free show tonight, starting at 17:30, with 6 company presentations.

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) (I hold) - another upgrade to estimates, as I suspected might be the case when guidance was raised 21% on 8 Sept, but still looked light. We get another 7% earnings increase today. The PER is now only 10.7, and the divi yield over 7%. It's got pots of cash on hand too. The valuation looks crazily cheap to me.

Supreme (LON:SUP) (I hold) - interim results and outlook are pleasing. Balance sheet is solid. I like this company - entrepreneurial management, and it's establishing a good track record of decent & growing profits & cashflows. Valuation looks reasonable - looks a decent GARP share.

Sdi (LON:SDI) - very impressive interim results, boosted by one-off orders (as previously disclosed). I like this share a lot, and see it as an impressive acquisition vehicle, with experienced management. The valuation's a bit toppy for my personal taste though. It reminds me of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) - which has been hugely successful for investors, pursuing a similar acquisition-driven strategy for niche, high margin small businesses.

Tandem (LON:TND) - (I hold) - Q4 revenue flat year-on-year (after being up 6% in Q4 2020) - a tough comp, as customers previously caught up on delayed orders from the first lockdown. Full year profit to be in line or slightly ahead of market expectations. Signs of cost pressures easing. Short term share price performance is difficult to predict as the low liquidity means relatively low levels of buying or selling can move the price, but the valuation remains modest.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) - positive momentum and the company’s core activity of investing in private, growing, regional enterprises in attractive sectors means it could play a useful role in portfolio diversification. Two aspects to consider: the direct investments and the third-party funds business. Not the most straightforward to value or forecast, but perhaps therein lies the opportunity.

