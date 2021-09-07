Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday. Welcome back Jack, and thank you to Roland for covering, much appreciated, as it makes my workload a lot more manageable, especially welcome when I'm away from home.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - a lacklustre Q2 trading update, in my opinion. It's in line with expectations, but it's expected to be loss-making this year. Not much sign of online growth, and store sales still well below pre-pandemic levels. An unconvincing turnaround so far, in my view, so why get involved?

Luceco (LON:LUCE) - sparkling interim results - this company has done amazingly well in the last year. Fascinating commentary on supply chain issues, and cost inflation - worth everyone reading, as it has read-across for many other companies.

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - this niche ready meals company has flopped since floating about 6 months ago, with the price now roughly half the peak. Slower growth, and heavy marketing spend combine to produce a thumping H1 loss.

Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) - another strong update, materially ahead of forecast for FY 09/2021. Impressive!

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) - solid company with a multi-decade operating track record but pedestrian growth in recent years. This is a good company with a strong balance sheet and decent longer term potential, but management is clearly communicating short term headwinds.

Midwich (LON:MIDW) - specialist audiovisual distributor reporting improving trading momentum. It has scale on its side and a busy acquisition pipeline, but business is relatively low margin and a recent c40% rerating limits the attraction

