Agenda

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) (I hold) - Interim results & my notes from the analyst call (done)

Joules (LON:JOUL) - Trading update (done)

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - Half year results (done)



Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) - Trading update

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) - Final results

Porvair (LON:PRV) - Trading update

Anything else that there’s time for, and looks interesting.

Share price: 252p (up 2% today, at 08:17)

No. shares: 246.1m

Market cap: £620.2m

(I hold)

Interim results

Redde's market cap is now above my usual upper limit of c.£400m, but I like the share (and hold personally), so I would be analysing the figures anyway for myself. So might as well share my work here too. Also an arbitrary upper limit on market caps is crazy really - because it means that we stop covering the winners, and carry on reporting on the also-rans!

Several readers nagged me to look at this group - a combination (all-share merger Feb 2020) of accident management (courtesy cars, etc) group Redde, and Northgate - a white van hire company. Here are my notes from 29 Oct 2020, which are worth re-reading, to set the scene. I felt the share represented an excellent investment proposition at 178p per share (on a PER of only 6.5!), and added some to my own portfolio afterwards, when funds permitted (I tend to be fully invested most of the time). The share price is up nearly 40% since then, although so have lots of other cyclical companies, triggered by the positive news on covid vaccines, so we mustn't run away with the idea that we're genius stock-pickers, when we could have picked anything cyclical and seen a similar rise in the same timeframe.

Today’s interim figures are…