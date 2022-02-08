Good morning, Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR.

Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) - see the comments section below, where I put up my initial thoughts on the (delayed) interim results out this morning. Share price looks to have seriously overshot on the downside, so I think there's a buying opportunity here, if you think (as I do) that profits should recover as supply chains ease at some point. Going concern note is better than I was expecting too - possible breach of facilities in downside scenario, but plenty of mitigating actions they could take if that scenario plays out. So shouldn't be a problem. 52p strikes me as a ludicrous under-valuation (mkt cap £58m).

Update at 11:57 - main section on Joules is now up.

Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) (I hold) - another contract win. This niche IT services company seems to be making excellent progress. It's won a £2.5m, 3 year contract extension with an existing client, to go into a new territory. Hence a record quarter for contract signings. When you look at the potential size of its markets, globally, this company could be a multibagger I reckon. BUT, it has to be seen as high risk, due to the market cap already looking expensive - worth it, for the growth potential, in my opinion. (no section below).

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - a contract win from the US armed forces, for helmets. Sounds good, but the minimum & maximum contract sizes are wide apart, so it's not immediately obvious what financial benefit this contract is likely to bring. Still, it could help shares stabilise, after a disastrous recent history for this group.

