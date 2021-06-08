Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Timing - I'm (Paul) running a bit late today, so am planning on working on this until mid-afternoon.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

I'm trying out a new idea - posting quick comments in the comments section below, to give an initial pre-8am view on stocks most of interest to me. I'll gauge reader interest in this by the number of thumbs ups to those comments. Full sections on those shares will follow later this morning.

Nightcap (LON:NGHT) - strikingly good trading (+53%) using 2019 comparatives, on a like-for-like basis. Surprisingly strong, for this mainly London based small bars group. Shares look way over-valued, but this strong re-opening trading (still with covid restrictions remember) augurs well for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold)

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - good results, with a decent increase in profits, despite covid disruption. Balance sheet is transformed, with debt converted into equity, and an £8.0m cash pile. Lots of interesting commentary provided in the RNS. I have high hopes for this company, as a long-term position.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) - a strong end to the year, guidance is raised, 5% better than expectations on both revenues & loss. Superb organic growth (+60%), but still loss-making. I like it, as growth this strong is hard to find, and only takes a few years to transform the P&L.

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) - it's announced a maiden profit today, despite headwinds from covid. No longer a basket case, this challenger property portal is starting to look viable, but obviously way behind Rightmove. Big upside if the (admittedly low probability) breakthrough does occur. Cash position is fine too.

Jack's Section:



Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - detailed update on FY20 and the subsequent trading period through to 30 April 2021; excellent current momentum and a significant global opportunity, although the high rating might put some off.

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) - H1 revenue growth of 19% looks to be better than the recent norm and the group is investing for future growth, so this could justify a little more research.

Paul’s Section

27p (up 17%, at 08:25) - mkt cap £44m

This is a recently listed bars group. I’ve not looked…