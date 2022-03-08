Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Appalling market conditions continue, there's not really a lot we can add to all the commentary out there. Obviously the Ukraine situation is just terrible in human terms. In economic terms it's triggered a deepening fuel problem, and as has been widely reported there are other commodities which are also spiking in price due to possible curtailment in supply from Russia/Ukraine. Therefore the inflation problem is likely to get worse, and squeeze many companies' earnings (and household disposable incomes) probably. Hence there is logic to falling markets, although overlaid on that is clearly plenty of panic selling too.

Anyway, we'll keep plugging away here on trading updates/results, because even if you're not ready to buy yet, it pays to be prepared with a list of bargains when the turning point is reached. I wish we knew when that is likely to be, but your guess is probably better than ours.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - Management changes are announced, but of more interest is an "in line" current trading update. Looks a bargain to me.

Nwf (LON:NWF) - a positive trading update from this agricultural & fuel distributer. A key point is that it has been able to pass on cost inflation to customers. A very resilient share, in a sea of red, in recent months.

Tasty (LON:TAST) - a micro cap restaurant group. It's traded through covid, thanks to Govt support. It's not clear how the business is likely to perform in future, once Govt support measures have ended. Market cap = net cash (even after normalising for stretched creditors) which does look interesting in valuation terms.

Jack's section:

Made.com (LON:MADE) - revenue up 50% but freight costs hit gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, which has declined from -£5.1m to -£14.3m. The group has some bold FY25 targets but the near term risks have obviously increased. Consumer confidence is most likely poor right now, and the group no longer expects helpful market conditions in the year ahead. Shares have fallen a lot already, but that is understandable given the immediate outlook.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) - record results and strong trading across all markets. This is an international recruitment specialist, with 81% of revenue coming from outside of the UK. Positive conditions might change at…