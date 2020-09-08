Good morning, it's Paul here. I'm back, after a long weekend in Warsaw.

It was a pleasure to read Jack's SCVRs on Fri & Mon. I'm just a bit worried that he's set such a high bar for me to live up to now!

Estimated timings - there are loads of company results out this morning, I've jotted down 11 companies already. The trouble is, most of them are things that don't interest me at all - i.e. where I see little prospects for them to be decent investments, based on lacklustre track records. So I'll start with the most interesting company results, and then switch into quick review mode for the others. I've got nothing else on today, so will keep going until I expire.

Update at 15:40 - sorry, got side-tracked. I'm back on the case, should be done by 6pm.

Update at 17:25 - today's report is now finished.

Today's agenda is;

Scs (LON:SCS) - positive trading update

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) - just flagging up an investor webinar

Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) - trading update buried in an RNS about new CEO

Luceco (LON:LUCE) - Interim results

Alumasc (LON:ALU) - Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - Half year results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) - Interim results

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) - Half year results

Reminder - if you're going to post a comment, asking me to look at something, then there's a much higher likelihood of me doing so, if you tell me why the announcement & the company looks interesting. A few key points might get me interested, and want to put in the work. Remember that I'm a professional investor, not a hack! So I'm happy to research things that might make us all some money.

.

Share price: 173p (up 10% at 08:27)

No. shares: 38.0m

Market cap: £65.7m

(I'm long)

Trading Update

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, today issues the following trading update ahead of announcing its preliminary results on 29 September 2020.

ScS has an unusual year end, of 52 weeks ended 25 July 2020. It accounts on a weekly, rather than monthly basis. I tried that once, and it does't work very well, because the…