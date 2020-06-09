Small Cap Value Report (Tue 9 June 2020) - placeholder
Hi, it's Paul here with the placeholder for Tuesday.
To get you started today, I wrote 4 more sections to yesterday's report in the afternoon, covering:
Tt Electronics (LON:TTG)
Solid State (LON:SOLI)
Actual Experience (LON:ACT)
Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)
It's good to see the first 2 companies in that list trading relatively well, despite covid.
Cerillion (LON:CER)
Directors sold a hefty lump of shares yesterday;
- 2.74m existing shares, or 9.3% of the company sold to institutions
- 255p per share, a deep discount to the 319p share price
- Guy O'Connor is selling his entire holding, of 2.39m shares (retirement-related)
- Oliver Gilchrist is selling half his holding, and retains 1.2% of the company
Graham introduced me to this share, and we both think the company is very good. This disposal of shares by Directors is mainly retirement-related, which seems a reasonable explanation.
I'm a bit concerned at the price, being only 255p, which suggests that the market price of 319p could be a bit toppy perhaps? Although when buying an illiquid stock, I understand why instis want a discount, as they're locked in for the duration.
.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here