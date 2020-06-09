Hi, it's Paul here with the placeholder for Tuesday.

To get you started today, I wrote 4 more sections to yesterday's report in the afternoon, covering:

Tt Electronics (LON:TTG)

Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

It's good to see the first 2 companies in that list trading relatively well, despite covid.

Directors sold a hefty lump of shares yesterday;

2.74m existing shares, or 9.3% of the company sold to institutions

255p per share, a deep discount to the 319p share price

Guy O'Connor is selling his entire holding, of 2.39m shares (retirement-related)

Oliver Gilchrist is selling half his holding, and retains 1.2% of the company

Graham introduced me to this share, and we both think the company is very good. This disposal of shares by Directors is mainly retirement-related, which seems a reasonable explanation.

I'm a bit concerned at the price, being only 255p, which suggests that the market price of 319p could be a bit toppy perhaps? Although when buying an illiquid stock, I understand why instis want a discount, as they're locked in for the duration.

.