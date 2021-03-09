Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Timing - today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Comments from last night's Mello Monday, re Rbg Holdings (LON:RBGP) (I hold) and Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold)

Headlam (LON:HEAD) (I hold) - Final results for FT 12/2020 - good H2 recovery, and shares still look good value

Science (LON:SAG) - Audited results for FY 12/2020 - looks an interesting company, trading well

Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) - interims to 31 Dec 2020 - trading really well, but balance sheet still terrible! Positive read-across forScs (LON:SCS) (I hold)

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - Full year results (this section written by Jack)

.

Mello Monday

Last night was excellent, with some interesting presentations. The CEO of Rbg Holdings (LON:RBGP) (I hold) said something that stuck in my mind. Namely that the M&A division was now completing deals which had been done entirely online - i.e. selling businesses where the buyers & sellers had never met! It's now all done through Zoom or Teams, email, phone, etc. This reinforces to me how things have permanently changed in the last year. It's dawning on many of us, that it's actually so much more efficient to have meetings online, instead of taking a whole day to travel in & out of London. Having said that, I really miss the de-briefings at the Lord Aberconway, after meetings at Finncap, so whilst Zooms are great, I can't wait to participate in actual meetings again - just perhaps not as many as previously.

.

(I hold)

My stock pick in the BASH session at Mello Monday last night, was the turnaround at Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold). Click here for the presentation slides I referred to, which give details on the main points. I have a 1-2 year timeframe on the turnaround here. I reported on it here in last week's SCVR, with an in line trading update, and a remarkably low PER of about 3.

Note that the StockRank is strong, at 90. I think the net debt could halve in the next year, from strong free cashflow, plus the deferred disposal consideration re Tuffnells and a possible pension surplus payout. If that happens, then it should transform investor perception of the…