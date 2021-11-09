Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - cyber-security attack from yesterday's RNS. Looks quite serious, we're now into day 4 of ANG's transactional website being down. It was hacked, and customers have been redirected towards PornHub. Plenty of banter has ensued, but will it do lasting damage?

Sosandar (LON:SOS) - I recap on this very fast-growing womenswear fashion brand, after an excellent presentation last night at Mello. It's not cheap, but the growth is now stellar, and I reckon they're set up to beat forecasts this peak trading period, driven partly by strong third party sales. Looks an exciting growth company to me - measured by facts & figures, not just wishful thinking!

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) - interim results look OK, with a good recovery in revenues, and a modest increase in profits. Note the pension deficit. I can't see anything to get excited about in these numbers.

Jack's Section:

Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) - strong momentum continues. This software provider is of increasing interest to the community and broker EPS forecasts have been upped multiple times recently. Shares look pricey but, with the wind in its sails, the group deserves some kind of premium.

66.5p - mkt cap £51.4m