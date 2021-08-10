Morning all, Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR.

S&u (LON:SUS) - positive outlook from this family-owned finance company that seems ably run for the long term.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) - the company has spent a lot of money building up its operations and the products, apparently, are world-leading so now is the time for management to execute and prove to the market that a growth multiple is deserved. Some cost pressures are set against a positive near term outlook.

Jack’s section

Share price: 2,820p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 12,145,260

Market cap: £342.5m

(I hold)

S&U is a holding company for two subsidiaries: Advantage Finance and Aspen Bridging. The former is a non-prime used car finance established in 1999 and the latter focuses on loans for the short term residential and refurbishment markets. Aspen was only launched in 2017 and has yet to reach meaningful scale, but management is optimistic of its future contribution to the group.

Fittingly, the post that first brought this onto my radar is called ‘Credit Where Credit is Due’ (penned by Lewis Robinson, formerly Expecting Value, who you can find on Twitter here). The post is worth reading but notes a share price of £17.60 compared to today’s £28 or so.

Nevertheless, it is the long term merits of the investment case that stand out here and make this a useful ‘buy and hold’…