Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (I hold) - an unexpectedly positive trading update, from this distributor of newspapers & magazines. Obviously an activity in structural decline, but it's now a cash cow, with lucrative dividends in the pipeline. PER of just above 4 looks too low, now that legacy issues have been fixed. One for value investors.

Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) - an impressive update, with performance ahead of expectations for FY 06/2021. Lots more detail about growth plans. A little light on numbers, but there's no doubt the company is trading well, and making impressive gains online & internationally. Still expensive, but I'm warming to this share.

Circassia (LON:CIR) - Ex-pharma co (now medical devices) in turnaround mode but with costs reduced and EBITDA to be ahead of expectations. Still loss-making and market cap is well ahead of continuing revenue, but the group has a dominant asthma testing product in the form of NIOX that it can now focus fully on.

Solid State (LON:SOLI) - shares down on today's update. You might argue that the price got a little ahead of itself in recent weeks but this strikes me as a well run company with potential for steady long term growth.

