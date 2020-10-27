Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday.





Agenda - this is what has caught my eye today, and taking into account reader requests too (which I try to do where time permits);

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - Interim results

Aa (LON:AA.) - Extension of deadline re takeover bid(s)

Hunting (LON:HTG) - Q3 Trading update

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) - (I hold) - Results FY 03/2020

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - Launch of CVA in subsidiary entity

Share price: 243.5p (up 16% at 11:10)

No. shares: 84.1m

Market cap: £204.8m

Unaudited Interim Results

As usual, my first step when looking at all companies, is to review my previous notes. In this case, I reported here on 21 July 2020, when BMY issued a positive AGM trading update. This said Mar-June trading had been strong, with sales up 18%, ahead of expectations. Liquidity was strong. It reminded us that trading is H2 weighted, and the outlook was uncertain.

Moving on to today’s interim results;

Bloomsbury, the leading independent publisher, today announces unaudited results for the six months ended 31 August 2020.

It looks good, here is the CEO’s summary;

"Bloomsbury experienced excellent trading in the first half with year-on-year profit growth of 60% to £4.0 million. This has delivered our highest first half earnings since 2008 and exceeded the Board's expectations.

Obviously this is good, but we should bear in mind that the full year needs to be a lot higher than H1, to meet expectations. For context, full year adj PBT was £15.7m last year, so a £4.0m profit in H1 this year is still quite modest. Hence I’m more interested in the full year outlook comments.

We have continued to trade well during the first six…