Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) - an in-line update from a good company, but the valuation looks way too expensive here.

Jack's section:

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) (I hold) - ongoing positive trading momentum and a busy period for the group, which sees it expand its operations as a result of a strengthened order book. Acquisitions are fully integrated, Ergomed's services are in demand, and the group is targeting growth across multiple geographies. The shares do currently price in a fair amount of that growth, though.

S&u (LON:SUS) (I hold) - revenue down slightly but profit up a lot and the outlook is improving. The group is optimistic regarding long term growth prospects and it looks like full year earnings per share estimates could be beaten. Positive update from a well run company, in my opinion.

Paul’s Section

2006p (up 3.4% at 08:04) - mkt cap £454m

Trading Update

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP), the…