Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) (I will hold after placing completes) - a lukewarm reception to the open offer, but it's not material to the overall fundraising. I recap on the bull & bear points. A speculative, risky, special situation is how it's probably best viewed. Not for widows or orphans!

Supply@me Capital (LON:SYME) - I remain deeply sceptical about this jam tomorrow share. There's nothing in today's trading update to change my mind.

Pennant International (LON:PEN) - H1 trading update. Loss-making, but better performance expected in H2 (as happened in 2020 & 2019). Moved from net cash into net debt. A reduced order book, but still provides decent visibility. I'm tempted to have a small punt on this, because it's looking potentially cheap at £10m market cap.

Roland's section:



Lamprell (LON:LAM) - A balance sheet update from this offshore engineering group, which appears to be close to financial distress despite ending last year with a net cash position. Is this perennial turnaround of interest?

Raven Property (LON:RAV) - This Russian commercial property boasts a forecast dividend yield of around 8%. Today’s half-year results have received a warm reception - one to consider for income hunters?

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul's Section

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) (I will hold, after placing completes)