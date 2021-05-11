Morning all, Jack here with the placeholder for today's report. Leave a comment below if anything catches your eye, and let us know why it's of interest.

I've been talking with colleagues about that old adage: 'Sell in May and go away, and come back on St. Ledger's Day'. I'm often skeptical of this kind of thing but studies show a 'remarkably robust' result, with returns on average 4% higher during the November-April period than during the May-October. The revised study above includes data from some 114 stock markets and takes into account almost 63,000 monthly returns 'start[ing] with the UK stock market in 1694 and end[ing] with Jordan which starts in 2006.' Sounds comprehensive but who knows what kind of regime changes and all the rest of it we might find in that data set. It's past 7am so I'm not about to check...

And then, of course, the past 12 months have hardly been typical. This will have a direct impact on the next 12 months in my opinion, almost a yin and yang effect with a slowdown and subsequent bounce (assuming we maintain the current course).

Uls Technology (LON:ULS) - ahead of expectations update from this conveyancing-focused software company with £24m of cash to invest.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) - gross margin improvement and a swing to profitability for this online and physical store fishing retailer looking to expand across Europe.

Medica (LON:MGP) - Elective revenue heavily disrupted but month-on-month improvements, a post-Covid backlog, and a solid growth opportunity ahead.

Air Partner (LON:AIR) - record year of trading and the momentum continues into the new year.

Share price: 96p (pre-open)

Share count: 64,871,276

Market cap: £62.28m

Our coverage on ULS has been light so far so thanks to Simon for flagging it.

Uls Technology (LON:ULS) was admitted to AIM in July 2014. It’s actually figured quite well in terms of Ranks across that timeframe, although the share price has been volatile.

The group’s business was founded in 2003 and provides online services for consumers and intermediaries in the property, legal and financial services industries.

The central service is eConveyancer, a fully automated online comparison platform which enables customers to obtain residential conveyancing quotations from our…