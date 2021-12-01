Good morning! It's Jack & Roland here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Stv (LON:STVG) - strong end to the year, with full year total advertising revenue expected to be up by 22%-24% year-on-year. Modestly valued, growing, with a good market position, but the financial risks of its pension scheme continue to dominate the investment case.

Venture Life (LON:VLG) - collapse in share price this morning (now 27% down) due to multiple ongoing challenges. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA marked down for FY21 and FY22. Sentiment and confidence has been smashed here; management does not appear to be executing so I'm not really tempted regardless of valuation.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) - the company is winning contracts and operates in some attractive growth markets, but the valuation is high and a potential derating is a concern. The business itself looks interesting, so perhaps one to put on the watchlist in case it's ever on sale.

Roland's section:

Pendragon (LON:PDG) - the second profit upgrade in two months from this car dealership group. Turnaround efforts have provided a tailwind to the extraordinary market conditions we’ve seen. But how long can it last? I think there might be better choices elsewhere in this sector.

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) - a strong set of figures from the vehicle hire and accident management group, which has also benefited from shortages of new vehicles. However, I have concerns about the trajectory of growth as post-merger benefits and pandemic effects ease.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment…