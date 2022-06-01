Good morning, it's just Paul here today, as Jack is sick - get well soon Jack!

Agenda - it's quiet today, but I'll look at a couple of catch up items, so there should be a full report up by 1pm.

Missguided - has been bought out of administration by Frasers (LON:FRAS) not Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold).

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - revenue guidance for this year is reduced, but little change to guidance for heavy losses. This looks a basket case to me, but probably has enough cash to keep going for maybe another 2 years?

Paul’s Section:

Missguided update - according to the Retail Gazette here, Frasers (LON:FRAS) has emerged as the buyer (out of administration) of fast fashion failure Missguided, for just £20m. I’m a bit disappointed that Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) didn’t take out a competitor, but they obviously decided it wasn’t worth it.

Frasers has issued an RNS this morning as follows -

Frasers Group plc ("FG" or "The Group") announces that it has acquired certain intellectual property of the online women's fashion retailer, Missguided Limited (in administration), Mennace Limited (in administration) and Missguided (IP) Limited for a cash consideration of £20 million. Following completion, the business will be operated by the administrator under a transitional agreement for a period of approximately 8 weeks. It is then the intention…